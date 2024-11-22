Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Macquarie from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GAMB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Gambling.com Group

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.86. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,997.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 111.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.