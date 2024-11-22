Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) Shares Up 4.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.20. 452,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 885,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Gaxos.ai Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gaxos.ai stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 1.21% of Gaxos.ai as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Gaxos.ai

Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.

