GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

