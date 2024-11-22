General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter worth $206,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in General American Investors by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General American Investors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 675,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GAM opened at $49.93 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17.

General American Investors Dividend Announcement

General American Investors Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

