General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 114,461 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $464,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,829,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,366,124,000 after purchasing an additional 189,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,782,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,351,041,000 after buying an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $601,756,000 after acquiring an additional 47,915 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,927,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,049,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GD opened at $279.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $243.87 and a 1 year high of $316.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

