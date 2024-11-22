GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.13. 22,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 79,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $500.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GH Research stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,686,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 12.85% of GH Research worth $44,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

