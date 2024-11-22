GivBux (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Stock Price Up 25% – Should You Buy?

GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.45. 12,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 8,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

GivBux Trading Up 15.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

GivBux Company Profile

GivBux, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

