Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.03. 244,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,753. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $747.96 million, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 323.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 47,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 34,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,616 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at $947,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

