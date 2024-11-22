GM Advisory Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.52.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $192.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.68. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $196.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.