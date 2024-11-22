GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

GM Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $359.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $259.50 and a 52-week high of $366.20.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.