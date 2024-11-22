GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 516 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

GM Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 40.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

