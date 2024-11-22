Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCKU) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goal Acquisitions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goal Acquisitions stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKU – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.