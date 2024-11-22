Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading Up 9.5% – Should You Buy?

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Approximately 2,919,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,134,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Goldstone Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.06 million, a PE ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Goldstone Resources

(Get Free Report)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.