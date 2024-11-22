Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.

Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 86.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $298,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,206,900.80. The trade was a 1.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,197,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

