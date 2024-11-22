Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.
Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 86.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance
GBDC stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.54.
GBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.
Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
