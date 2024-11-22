Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.69.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.29. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $201.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,499.64, a P/E/G ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 10,334 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,779,101.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,352,462.72. The trade was a 11.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,116,179 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

