GYEN Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and approximately $33,631.91 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GYEN

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

