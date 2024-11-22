Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Insider Sells £277,805.88 in Stock

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Allen sold 74,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.68), for a total value of £277,805.88 ($349,749.31).

Shares of LON:HLN traded up GBX 7.32 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 379.72 ($4.78). 12,083,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,651,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of GBX 308.37 ($3.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 400.65 ($5.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,071.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 379.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 356.79.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Haleon from GBX 410 ($5.16) to GBX 447 ($5.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

