HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,029 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.24. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $34.21.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $401,139.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,536 shares in the company, valued at $762,618.24. This trade represents a 34.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,626,181.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,929.04. The trade was a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,305 shares of company stock worth $11,174,756 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

