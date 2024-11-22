Head to Head Contrast: BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) & Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) and Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonac has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BioLargo alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioLargo and Resonac”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million 4.43 -$3.50 million ($0.01) -17.99 Resonac $9.09 billion N/A -$133.65 million $1.27 18.74

Analyst Recommendations

BioLargo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Resonac. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resonac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for BioLargo and Resonac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 0.00 Resonac 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and Resonac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -11.45% -39.90% -22.06% Resonac 2.46% 7.52% 2.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Resonac beats BioLargo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLargo

(Get Free Report)

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

About Resonac

(Get Free Report)

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Semiconductor and Electronic Materials, Mobility, Innovation Enabling Materials, and Chemicals segments. The company offers gases and solvents, abatement systems and surface treatments, CMP slurries, and anti-charging materials; semiconductor-related materials, display and sensor-related materials, and films; base and photosensitive materials for PWBs; hard disks, SiCs, and optical semiconductors for use as electronic device components; and molded plastics/sheet-formed, powder metal, and aluminum products for automotives. It also provides lithium-ion batteries and mechanical carbon; ceramics, resins, cosmetic ingredients/medicinal additives, monomers, adhesives, tapes, and chromatography products; and elastomers. In addition, the company offers polyimides; HD media; friction materials; aluminum gravity casting products; packaging/containers for food, medicine, and electronics; electrical insulating epoxy resin molded products; zipper bags and tapes; titanium oxide and alumina; and elastic polishing grindstone. Further, it provides polypropylene and polyethylene; liquefied carbon dioxide, dry ice, and gas-related equipment; liquefied oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; molecular sieve; graphite electrodes; plasters, fireproofing pipes, and wall sidings; cement and moisture removal sheets; industrial materials; and FRP, coated sand, and separating mediums. Additionally, the company engages in the contract development and manufacturing of regenerative medicines; leasing of personal computers and other business equipment; outsourcing of salary, welfare, and finance-related business; and synthesis, analysis, and SDS preparation services. The company was formerly known as Showa Denko K.K. and changed its name to Resonac Holdings Corporation in January 2023. Resonac Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.