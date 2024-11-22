HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stake Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,266 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,133 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.23.

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.8 %

HealthEquity stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $105.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $99,847.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,642.40. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock valued at $884,517 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

