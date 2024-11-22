Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.