Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $119.65 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $86.53 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.