Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $119.65 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $86.53 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
