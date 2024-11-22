Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 406,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,778 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Humana by 34.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 135,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceeto Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $296.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $527.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

