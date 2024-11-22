Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $155.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.66 and a 200-day moving average of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $112.85 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.52%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.