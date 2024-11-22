iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Éric Jobin Sells 1,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.91, for a total value of C$136,913.00.

iA Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IAG traded down C$2.57 on Friday, reaching C$132.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,065. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$80.95 and a twelve month high of C$137.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$117.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$100.38.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark upped their target price on iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.75.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

