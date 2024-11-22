ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti raised shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $135.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International has a 52-week low of $128.28 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.36. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ICF International will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott B. Salmirs bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.38 per share, with a total value of $55,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,803 shares in the company, valued at $803,019.14. The trade was a 7.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,805. This trade represents a 28.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,078 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in ICF International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 353,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 34,299 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 730.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

