IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $53,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 742,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,314,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in IDEX by 92.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in IDEX by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $227.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.43 and a 200-day moving average of $207.89.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

