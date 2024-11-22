Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Position Raised by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,950 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $76,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 495.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 976,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 812,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Immunocore by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 875,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,674,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 14.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 82,120 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,366,000 after acquiring an additional 333,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 109,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMCR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

IMCR stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.72. Immunocore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.94 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

