Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Down 12% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) were down 12% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.10). Approximately 213,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 258,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

Indus Gas Trading Down 12.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £14.00 million, a PE ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.03.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

