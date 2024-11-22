Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,369 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $39,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 196.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.46 and a 52 week high of $105.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,510.40. The trade was a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $344,571.71. The trade was a 54.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

