Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Ingram Micro Price Performance

INGM opened at $21.47 on Monday. Ingram Micro has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

