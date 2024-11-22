Insider Buying: Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Buys 33,757 Shares of Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 33,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$25,655.32 ($16,659.30).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advance ZincTek alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 6,447 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$4,899.72 ($3,181.64).

On Monday, November 11th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 80,782 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,394.32 ($39,866.44).

On Wednesday, November 6th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 9,333 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$7,093.08 ($4,605.90).

On Monday, November 4th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 17,735 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,478.60 ($8,752.34).

On Friday, November 1st, Lev Mizikovsky bought 102,405 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,827.80 ($50,537.53).

On Friday, October 25th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 41,492 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$31,533.92 ($20,476.57).

On Friday, October 18th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 9,850 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$7,486.00 ($4,861.04).

On Tuesday, October 1st, Lev Mizikovsky bought 478 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$362.80 ($235.59).

On Monday, September 23rd, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 363 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$271.89 ($176.55).

On Thursday, September 19th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 16,175 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,131.25 ($7,877.44).

Advance ZincTek Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Advance ZincTek Company Profile

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance ZincTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance ZincTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.