Insider Buying: Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (ASX:SMN) Insider Purchases A$35,625.00 in Stock

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (ASX:SMN – Get Free Report) insider Sam Wright acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,625.00 ($23,133.12).

Structural Monitoring Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Structural Monitoring Systems

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells structural health monitoring systems for the aviation industry in Australia, Canada, and internationally. It offers comparative vacuum monitoring sensors used to detect cracks on aircraft. The company also designs and manufactures avionics and audio systems.

