Insider Buying: Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (ASX:SMN) Insider Purchases A$35,625.00 in Stock

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (ASX:SMN – Get Free Report) insider Sam Wright acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,625.00 ($23,133.12).
Structural Monitoring Systems Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.67.
About Structural Monitoring Systems
