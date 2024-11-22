Insider Buying: Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Insider Purchases 192,416 Shares of Stock

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Free Report) insider Edward Chung purchased 192,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.31 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,368,640.96 ($1,538,078.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a boost from Technology One’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Technology One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Technology One Limited develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Software and Consulting segments. It offers various business software solutions, including business analytics, corporate performance management, DXP local government, enterprise asset management, enterprise budgeting, enterprise cash receipting, enterprise content management, financials, human resources and payroll, performance planning, property and rating, spatial, strategic asset management, student management, timetabling and scheduling, and supply chain management.

