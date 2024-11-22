Insider Selling: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

CF Industries stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,135. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $19,824,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 286.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 25,516 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $4,710,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $2,384,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

