Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$10.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$8.43 and a 12-month high of C$14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$836.51 million, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.33.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.50.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

