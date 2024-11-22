Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$10.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$8.43 and a 12-month high of C$14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$836.51 million, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.33.
Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
