Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Emkes sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $363,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,292.80. This represents a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CoreCivic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CXW stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.01. 2,755,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,309. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 77.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CXW shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities increased their target price on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

