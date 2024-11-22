Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells 2,646 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $446.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.43. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.24 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

