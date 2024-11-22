Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total transaction of $307,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,871.40. This trade represents a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,091. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $161.72 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.27.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.04). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.01%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $24,137,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,610,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,187,000 after buying an additional 36,380 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

