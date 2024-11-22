Insider Selling: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,411,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,401,778.56. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, November 18th, Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $20,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Kelly Rodriques sold 18,405 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $25,030.80.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $51,200.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Kelly Rodriques sold 60,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $77,400.00.

NYSE FRGE opened at $0.97 on Friday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $178.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.39.

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 95.85%. The business had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the third quarter worth $32,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forge Global by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Forge Global by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Forge Global by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

