Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Sells 1,094 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 20th, Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80.

Shares of FWONA stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 50,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 0.05. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $79.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula One Group stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

