Insider Selling: Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) CFO Sells 30,452 Shares of Stock

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Freidin sold 30,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $426,937.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,243.54. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Grail Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ GRAL opened at $16.38 on Friday. Grail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GRAL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Grail in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Grail in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

