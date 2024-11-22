Insider Selling: Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Sells 427,459 Shares of Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) Director Brady W. Dougan sold 427,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $1,855,172.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,378.02. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Humacyte Price Performance

HUMA stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Humacyte by 693.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 524,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 896,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Humacyte by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 1,334,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Humacyte by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 97,931 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 target price on shares of Humacyte and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Humacyte

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.