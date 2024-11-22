Insider Selling: Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC) Senior Officer Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nenad Corbic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$10,560.00.

TSE STC opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$285.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.63. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of C$3.50 and a 52-week high of C$9.25.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company offers communications platforms comprising pure cloud and hybrid unified communications as a service, and on-premises systems; retail and wholesale SIP trunking, as well as fax as a service; Sangoma TeamHub, a unified communications and collaboration platform for business productivity; Sangoma Meet, a multi-party video conferencing platform; and Sangoma CX, a cloud-native contact center suite that enables businesses to manage inbound interactions across multiple channels.

