Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $4,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $84,588,694.63. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.24. 705,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on SCI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,567,000 after purchasing an additional 156,086 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 94.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after buying an additional 59,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

