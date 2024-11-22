Insider Selling: The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Director Sells 14,663 Shares of Stock

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) Director Desiree Gruber sold 14,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $21,994.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,271. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Beauty Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SKIN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 133,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,430. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKIN
Beauty Health Company Profile
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beauty Health
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.