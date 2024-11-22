Intech Investment Management LLC Has $15.19 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $15,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cameco by 103.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 493,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $60.77 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 319.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

