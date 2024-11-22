Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 510 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $124.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $94.69 and a 52 week high of $125.18.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

