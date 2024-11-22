Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys New Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 150.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.10.

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

OGS opened at $76.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.67. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.