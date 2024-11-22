Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 120,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock opened at $177.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $137.70 and a 52 week high of $213.98.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.29. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.